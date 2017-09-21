Councillor apologises for 'they will kill each other' comment about travellers

A councillor has apologised for comments he made about the travellers community at a parish council meeting this week.

Cllr Derek Wilson was discussing an item on the Illegal Occupation of Land at the meeting of Bray Parish Council on Monday.

Cllr Wilson, who is also a Royal Borough councillor for Oldfield ward and cabinet member for planning, said: “There’s certain groups of travellers you can’t put with other travellers because they will kill each other.”

Speaking after the meeting, Cllr Wilson apologised and also sought to clarify what he had meant.

“The point I was making was that there are certain types of travellers that will mix well with one another and there are certain groups that you cannot put together,” he said.

“They can have disagreements with one another and it could lead to issues as a result.”

Cllr Wilson has been criticised by Gypsy Council representative Joseph P Jones, who described the comments as ‘very extreme’ and said the councillor ‘knows nothing’ about the groups he was talking about.