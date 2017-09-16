Work on new footpath to Oldfield School halted after slow worms discovered

Work on a new footpath has been halted for three months after slow worms were discovered.

The protected species was found during site investigations for a new pedestrian route and bridge near Oldfield School.

The route was due to be completed by the summer and will start at Bray Road, running alongside the school on the Chalgrove Close side to The Cut. A bridge will connect it to the existing path in Braywick Park.

A council spokesman said: “As a protected species we are obliged to instruct an ecologist to assess the area and help to relocate them before work can begin again.”