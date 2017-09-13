David Burbage steps down from Bray Parish Council

Former Royal Borough council leader David Burbage has stepped down from his role on Bray Parish Council due to work commitments.

Cllr Burbage (Con, Bray), who will continue to serve on the borough council, has been a parish councillor for two years.

“Essentially I have got a full time job which is some distance away and it is difficult to get back to meetings reliably,” he said.

“I couldn’t really continue to take the seat.”

Cllr Burbage works as a software engineer in Farnborough and has recently moved to Egham.

“I much enjoyed being on the parish and wish them well,” he added.

A resignation notice on the BPC website states that a by-election will only be held if 10 or more written requests are received by Wednesday, September 20.

If not, the parish council will co-opt a new member.