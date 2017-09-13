Bray church says goodbye to vicar of nearly 10 years

A fond farewell was given to a retiring reverend after nearly 10 years.

The Rev Richard Cowles gave his final service at St Michael’s Church on Sunday.

After the service the congregation gathered on the vicarage lawn to say goodbye to Mr Cowles and his wife Maureen who are moving away from the village.

The pair were presented with a piano stool and a hand-painted collage of events and places reflecting their time in Bray.

Deputy churchwarden Jim Tucker wished Rev Cowles a ‘long and happy retirement’ adding ‘how grateful we all are to Richard for his ministry’.

In a letter on the church’s website Rev Cowles said: “At the moment my life is full of endings and farewells, but I am also looking onward and upward.

“Please do keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we prepare to move to a different part of the world and open a new chapter in our lives.”