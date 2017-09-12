Longlea Nursing Home in Holyport rated 'good' by watchdog

The hard work of staff has been praised by a manager after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) rating of a Holyport nursing home improved.

Longlea Nursing Home in Fifield Road provides accommodation and nursing care for up to 22 people.

When it was previously inspected in 2014 the home was deemed as ‘requiring improvement’.

Unannounced inspections were carried out on two days in July and a new report rating it ‘good’ was published on Monday, September 4.

The report states: “Positive caring relationships were formed between staff and people who used the service.”

It adds that staff are well trained and managers supportive and approachable.

Manager of five years Tracey Muller said: “We are really, really pleased.

“All the staff have worked really hard to raise the standards and get the goods.”

She thinks that a ‘stable core of staff’ has helped the nursing home raise its rating.