Hundreds attend 'buzzing' Holyport Village Show

More than 300 people enjoyed the ‘buzzing’ atmosphere at the 22nd annual Holyport Village Show on Saturday.

The show at the Holyport War Memorial Hall had more than 500 entries for several categories including home grown fruit and veg, flower arranging, cookery and more.

“It was the best ones that I’ve been involved with,” said the show’s compere Andy Birrell.

“The hall was full of exhibitions but also full of people.

“I’ve had emails to say it’s my first time to the show and I’m coming back next year.”

Andy, who has lived in Holyport for about 20 years, said the atmosphere was ‘buzzing’.

Several trophies were won, including the Taylor Cup, for the family with the most points, which was won by the Hancock family.

Ryan Sturgeon, 11, beat photographers of all age groups.

A new children’s category this year was butterfly cakes, which was won by Logan Nasili.

A cheque for £1,101 raised by Holyport Open Gardens in July was also presented to Thames Valley Air Ambulance.