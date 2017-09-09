Bray reverend to say goodbye with final service

The time has come to say goodbye to the Rev Richard Cowles who is retiring.

He has been the reverend at St Michael’s Church in Bray for nearly 10 years. His final service at the parish will be on Sunday at 10am, followed by tea and coffee in the church hall.

Everyone is also invited to attend drinks and nibbles on the vicarage lawn from 11.30am-1pm.

In a letter on the church’s website Rev Cowles said: “It has been a great privilege to worship week by week in a fine ancient and historic parish church.

“Saying goodbye and letting go is never easy. As I have indicated there are spiritual bonds and ties of friendship which never cease, while at the same time it is vital to let go and to allow my successor to have the space and freedom they will need."

Anyone with a card is asked to give it to one of the church wardens which will be presented to Richard and wife Maureen.