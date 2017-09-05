Holyport parents still unsure if children are entitled to free school transport to Cox Green

Reassurances have been made that the Royal Borough is ‘committed’ to helping children in Holyport get to school safely.

In July, the Advertiser reported that parents of children attending Cox Green School could face bills of £800 for school transport.

With school starting today (Tuesday) some are still in the dark about whether or not their children are eligible for free transport.

The reason for the change is because Holyport College is seen as the ‘nearest appropriate school’ – but it only accepts 26 day pupils.

Cox Green’s Year 7 pupils went back to school yesterday (Monday), causing confusion for some parents.

Holyport resident Andy Birrell’s 11-year-old son Michael, who started at the school yesterday, is entitled to free transport as he has a sibling already at the school.

But Andy said Michael has not yet received his bus pass but was allowed on without one yesterday.

“It is very confusing for parents to know who is paying or who is not,” Andy said.

“I rang the bus company who said they would let him on without one but even they think it is confusing.”

Leader of the council Cllr Simon Dudley (Con, Riverside) said parents who are confused about whether their child is eligible can find more information on the council’s website.

“We are committed to doing what we can to help pupils get to school safely and on time and are continually reviewing our options to find the best ways to make this happen,” he said.

"Cllr Natasha Airey, as cabinet member for children’s services, and I have been looking at the discretionary eligibility for pupils in Year 7 to 11 living in Holyport village who attend school in Cox Green.

“We have decided to reinstate this before the 2017/18 academic year begins and will be contacting families who have already enquired about this route.”

To find out if your child is eligible click here.