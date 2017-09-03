Phoenix Gym in the running to get cash for new equipment

The voting deadline for Phoenix Gym to be in with a chance to win cash for new equipment is nearing.

The gym in Windsor Road has made it to the public vote to win a One Family Community Award of £10,000.

Voting is open until Wednesday and with the money the gym would be able to get new high bars and refurbish the foam pits.

The club was nominated by Denise Tuke, whose daughter Sasha attends the gym. Phoenix’s current home is due to be demolished and it has planning permission for a new site in Fifield. Visit foundation.onefamily.com/projects/phoenix-gymnastics-club-raising-the-bar