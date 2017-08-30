Sir Michael Parkinson XI run out winners in charity match

Two all-star sides packed with ex-first class and international cricketers took part in a charity match on Sunday.

Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club hosted the event in aid of Lord’s Taverners – a youth cricket and disability sports charity.

Sir Michael Parkinson is the president of the charity that works with some of the most marginalised and at risk young people in the UK, aiming to give them a 'sporting chance.'

A Sir Michael Parkinson XI captained by ex-England international Chris Cowdrey took on the Lord’s Taverners XI, captained by ex-Zimbabwe captain Gus Mackay, with Sir Michael Parkinson’s XI coming out on top in the 30 over a side contest.

“It was a reminder of the times when we had celebrity matches at Bray.

“It was great fun and is something we want to make a regular fixture of.

“I would like to thank the Lords Taverners for all their help and support as well as the small group og volunteers form the club who worked hard to make this day so memorable”, said Sir Michael Parkinson.