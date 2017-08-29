Pooches and owners toast their success at charity dog show

There was ‘doggy prosecco’ for the best in show winner at a charity dog show on Saturday.

More than £1,100 was raised for The Dogs Nobody Wants Sanctuary, which is a sanctuary for old, ill or disabled rescue dogs.

About 70 dogs took part in the event at Ye Olde Red Lion pub in Oakley Green.

Categories included best in show, dog of the day, the waggiest tail, prettiest bitch, most handsome dog and cutest puppy, and rosettes were awarded for the dog which comes first, second and third.

There was even a surprise celebrity appearance by actor Matt Lapinskas, best know for playing Anthony Moon in EastEnders.

He was there with his girlfriend Camilla Rowland and their rescue dog, a grey terrier called Buddy.

Matt agreed to stay and judge a couple of the classes and the best in show.

Help on the day was provided by 1st Platoon Windsor Army Cadets and doggy gifts were donated by Maidenhead Petcare, including non-alcoholic doggy prosecco.

Fundraising organiser for the sanctuary Jo Drury said: “There was real bubbly for the owners.

“Plus the children can play games with the dogs and the owners make a donation as they enter the arena.

“It was a really great day.”