Deadline approaches for Holyport Village Show entries

The final call for entries to the 22nd annual Holyport Village Show has been made.

There is still time for keen growers, bakers and crafters to get their entry forms in.

The show will take place at Holyport War Memorial Hall on September 9 from 2pm.

The final date for forms to be submitted is Saturday, September 2.

Entry schedules along with the forms can be printed from www.holyportvillageshow.wordpress.com or picked up from Bargain Booze, J & S Rook the Butchers and St Michael’s Church in Bray.

Entry is open to residents of Bray Parish or non-residents if a family member is a member of a society, club, school or group in the parish.

Co-organiser Andy Birrell said: “We know that there are lots of talented adults and kids out there and this gives them the opportunity to shine.

“You can bring along your homegrown fruit and veg for a start, anything from the humble spud to the more exotic squash.”

There are also sections for flower arranging, photography, cookery and baking.