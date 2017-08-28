Messy play sessions raise cash for Great Ormond Street Hospital

Two mums whose children have been saved by Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) hosted two fundraising messy play sessions.

Holyport baby Maggie-Mae Morgan was born in October, with a rare form of leukaemia.

She was under the care of the children’s hospital from six days old.

After responding well to chemotherapy the 11-month-old has been doing well ever since.

Her parents Leah and David Morgan began fundraising for the London hospital in March and have so far raised nearly £4,000.

Leah, 33, teamed up with neighbour Nicola Vernon, 32, to put on two messy play sessions on Wednesday and on Wednesday last week.

About 30 under-fives turned up to the first one at Holyport War Memorial Hall. On offer was coloured spaghetti, which children would pretend were worms, and painting play.

Nicola’s son Harrison was born with a rare genetic condition where his bowels were on the outside of his body and he had an enlarged tongue.

At about six months he had two operations at Great Ormond Street and is now doing fine.

Leah said: “Both our children have been saved by the hospital so we feel indebted to them and we understand the amazing work they do. Local people got really involved – someone who owns a farm dropped off some hay bales for us to use.”

Nicola said the organisation before the events paid off and ‘everyone really enjoyed it’.

“The hospital means a lot to us so we wanted to do something for them,” she added.

The first messy play session raised £170 for GOSH.