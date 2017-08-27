Council treats Japanese knotweed in Touchen End

11:00AM, Sunday 27 August 2017
A councillor’s quick action has been praised by a resident who reported Japanese knotweed.
Roger Carter, of Drift Road, spotted the invasive plant growing along the verge of the A330 between Touchen End and Hawthorn Hill.
He contacted Royal Borough councillor Leo Walters (Con, Bray) sending him details and photos.
Japanese knotweed was introduced to the UK in the 19th century and its root system is known to be damaging to the surrounding area.
It spreads quickly at depths of eight to 10ft and can go through the foundations of buildings.
The problem was reported about three weeks ago and the council has now treated the area. But it will take up to five years of biannual treatment to get rid of it completely.
Mr Carter added: “Where the greenbelt and environment are concerned Cllr Walters is one of the most deeply committed councillors and can always be relied upon to do whatever is needed to try to maintain and protect them.”
