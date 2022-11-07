Twyford winter cost of living crisis help from councillor who understands

A Twyford parish councillor who once experienced financial hardship and homelessness is at the forefront of plans to help villagers through the winter cost of living crisis.

After losing her home, business and income several years ago, newly elected councillor Helen Winder, said that she ‘knows how hard it can be to keep your head above water’ and understands the harsh realities that many may be about to face.

Determined to help others, Cllr Winder, who used to have to choose between spending money on heating or food, will work alongside colleagues at Twyford Parish Council to link together businesses, charities and volunteers to create a ‘one-stop-shop,’ directory of support.

Villagers suffering financial hardship or suffering from the cold or periods of isolation or poor mental health will be able to use the directory as a source of information and help.

Professionals who work in schools and health services and with charities and disability organisations will also be brought into the plan to ensure that a network of places and services offering friendship, advice and a warm place to go to is clearly made available to all.

Cllr Winder’s plan is to make the offering comprehensive, but as accessible and as inviting as possible.

“Asking for help is one of the biggest hurdles many find hard to do. Instead, we allow fear, confusion and the feeling of being lost as to which way to turn, to take overwhelm. It can feel like you are walking across a mine field, waiting for the next obstacle to jump out and stop you in your tracks.

“That choice between ‘where are we sleeping tonight?’, ‘Do I have enough money for heating, the car or even food for the family (most importantly the children?’ It is extremely hard to let go of pride.”

Cllr Winder wants people in Twyford to ‘not be ashamed of or embarrassed’ about asking for help.

“We all at some point in our lives will experience difficult times,” she said before giving sound advice.

“There is help out there. Ask and you will find a way through.

“Surround yourself with those who care, friends and family. Embrace and accept help no matter how small or large it might be. Make time for yourself and especially your mental health.

There are many organisations out there who are ready and waiting to help. Even if you are not sure which one to try first, call one of them and they will be able to guide you in the right direction.”

The Twyford Parish Council winter cost of living crisis plan will be available soon and will be created in tandem with plans from Ruscombe and Wokingham Borough Councils.