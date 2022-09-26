Burnham goes Back to the Future with outdoor cinema

The return of Burnham Park’s outdoor cinema series has a new start date of September 30.

The previous event date of September 16 was postponed out of respect to the Royal Family.

Back to the Future will be screened on the green in front of Burnham Park Hall from 8pm.

Attendance is free and people are invited to go along and enjoy the open air cinema experience.

The following week, on October 7, a music night will take place at Burnham Park Hall, with tribute band ‘Utter Madness’ performing from 7.30pm. Entry is free.