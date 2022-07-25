The Mill at Sonning celebrates 40 years

One of the country’s most iconic small theatres turns 40 this week.

The Mill at Sonning, the UK’s only dinner theatre venue, has battled through recessions, a global pandemic and a bad case of woodworm – but has survived – thanks to a strong set of values, a solid business plan and a uniquely charming riverside setting.

The tale of its creation could be material for a dramatic production of its own.

Tim and Eileen Richards, a hardworking and heroic couple who contributed to the war effort (Eileen in Bomber Command at the tender age of 14 and Tim with the British 8th Army) were on the cusp of retirement and ‘looking for a hobby.’

A closed motorway caused them to reroute along the A4 from Dorset to London one evening where they stumbled across the abandoned 18th Century mill and their vision was born.

Inspired by their daughter, actress and director Sally Hughes, they fell in love with the idea of dinner-theatre after experiencing it at the King’s Head in Islington in the late 1970s.

“They wanted their own theatre to transform,” said Sally, now MD of the award-winning theatre.

The former Huntley and Palmer flour mill, powered by a water wheel that still works and generates electricity for the venue, had been empty since 1969.

“They were so excited that night that they actually ‘broke in’ and started looking around,” Sally confirmed.

That was 1978 and four years of hard graft later (luckily Tim and his brother Frank were civil engineers) the space was transformed from industry into the arts.

So large was the commitment that both Tim and Frank moved their families to Sonning and the theatre officially opened on July 22 1982.

“It did very well,” Sally added.

“Our first artistic director was actor Peter Egan.

“At that time I was living in New York, but when Peter left I came back and took up the role.”

After Tim and Eileen passed away in 2002 and 2015 respectively, Sally and her siblings, Jane D’Arcy, Robin Richards, took ownership, never straying from their parents’ values.

Sally said: “Everything is produced in-house to a very high standard.

“Costumes are even made onsite and we are ‘box office-run’.

“Until 2021 we survived entirely without grants and subsidies.

“And the restaurant, to us, is as almost as important as the show.

“Our food is famous, especially our steak pie and bread and butter pudding.”

Of the highlights Sally has too many to recall.

Mainly it has been working with A-list actors (such as Dame Judi Dench and Brian Blessed) and attracting west end choreographers and directors to be on the bill in shows like Top Hat, which is due to have a second run soon.

In December of last year it was rated by The Sunday Times as one of the ‘top five best shows’.

Sally said: “It’s just wonderful to see choreographers taking on big musicals such as High Society, Guys and Dolls or Singin’ in the Rain and shrinking it down to our bijou theatre.”

For the latter, the audience in the 215-seated theatre were ‘rained on’ with special effects.

Loyalty shown by staff has been another highlight, something which troubled Sally over the last two years.

“The pandemic was extraordinary for me and for everyone, some of whom had worked here for 20 or 25 years.

“The responsibility of keeping them employed in their jobs was huge.

“But we got through it with the help of the furlough scheme and help from the Culture Recovery Fund.”

Power couple and Sonning residents, George and Amal Clooney, have donated to the Mill and regularly attend shows, and playwright and actor Ray Cooney stepped in to help ‘right from the beginning of the pandemic.’

The auditorium was recently renamed ‘Ray Cooney Auditorium.’

Four decades on Sally hopes that her parents would be proud of how the family legacy has been handled.

“Hopefully they would be pleased and amazed at what we have continued to do.

“We’ve kept true to how they wanted it run and I think they would like the refurbishment and the fact that we’ve moved into doing musicals.

“My son Adam is a film producer (A Street Cat Named Bob).

“He has expressed an interest in taking over one day. But right now I have so much to do. I want to get back to directing and I’ve got more plans for the building, such as apartments to rent out.

“This was my parents’ passion and one of my own that has consumed every moment of my life. I’m not done yet.”

Sally will officially celebrate with colleagues and Friends of Sonning Mill on July 22.