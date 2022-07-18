New library and village events are back on track says Twyford Together

There was positive news about the village’s proposed new

library as Twyford Together held its first networking forum of the year on Monday.

The meeting, which saw 18 businesses and charities gather, was organised by Robin Yeadon, Twyford Together’s chairman, and colleagues.

Twyford Together is run by local professionals whose aim is to support businesses, charities, churches, schools and residents with a calendar of initiatives and events across the village.

A once regular meetings and events schedule had been put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also due to the loss of one of the village’s philanthropic driving forces, Gordon Storey, who passed away in early 2021.

The aim of this first gathering was to re-establish a regular meeting pattern, reconnect with one other another, share updates and learn about how important cyber security is to businesses large and small, from expert Martin Rowe.

Hospitality was offered courtesy of Stefano Buratta at

Buratta’s at The Royal Oak, who opened his normally ‘closed on Mondays pub’ in support of the meeting.

As the evening developed, an open discussion took place with everyone sharing ideas on how to improve facilities in the village.

Andrew Cardy, owner of Riverways Farm and chair of The Polehampton Charity, announced that the plan to use one of the charity’s assets for the village’s new library is back on track.

He mentioned that Wokingham Borough Council (WBC) is expected to sign-off on the agreement to use the former Old Polehampton Boys School building for a new community hub.

This was confirmed later by Twyford’s councillor and deputy leader of the WBC, Stephen Conway.

A statement from the Lib Dem councillor read: “The council’s executive should be agreeing on July 28 the lease and the allocation of developer contributions to cover the outstanding costs. It’s very good news

“I’m looking forward, after a 25-year campaign, to the final delivery of this long-awaited community project.”

Other topics discussed during the evening covered areas of concern such as how to make the town’s central crossroads safer for pedestrians and the need for better cycle paths.

There was also an ideas exchange on how to make the village more appealing to members of the public and businesses alike by making better use of open spaces for retail outlets and providing more affordable parking.

Chairman Robin Yeadon spoke about forthcoming events for the village which Twyford Together organises, such as a summer fete on August 20, a Fun Run on October 9, a Christmas fayre and the return of the annual Twyford Awards evening.

He said: “The last few years have been a challenge for all and with the sad loss of Gordon, it is up to us to keep things going.”

This sentiment was echoed by all in attendance.