Mother calls for police to take action over speeding on A4 Bath Road

A mother-of-two has accused Thames Valley Police of failing to clamp down on speeding along a stretch of the A4 Bath Road.

Karen Robinson, whose home faces onto the stretch of A4 between Hare Hatch and Kiln Green, says that repeated complaints to the police and local authorities about speeding vehicles have gone unanswered.

When walking her children, aged nine and eleven, to and from school, Ms Robinson has noticed speeding vehicles and reported her concerns to police several times.

She said: “I’ve been here 22 years and the speeding gets worse. In fact, it’s got worse since the speeding limit was lowered from 50mph to 40mph. It’s constant.”

Directly outside of Ms Robinson’s property is a digital sign that displays the speed of each passing vehicle.

She said: “The sign goes off all the time. It flashes ‘60, 70, 80’ but that’s all it does – nothing gets recorded and reported to the police.”

Ms Robinson noticed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, speeding increased.

“Our stretch along the A4 was used as a racetrack,” she said.

“I reported it to the police as COVID laws were being broken but nothing was done about it.

“I can’t understand why they’ve put up a sign that isn’t a recordable sign. What good does that do?

“Why can’t they put up traps? We know that they work. They have an effect as you get used to them being around and you slow down.”

Simon Chapman, a retired marketing consultant, shares Ms Robinson’s concerns and is spearheading an ‘A4 Action’ campaign.

He is critical of the amount of speed enforcement along the A4 and pointed to official road traffic statistics which showed an average of 23,000 vehicles a day passed through Hare Hatch prior to the pandemic.

He said: “That’s a huge, unsupportable number even in small numbers. If 10 per cent of those vehicles speed that’s 2,300 speeding vehicles a day going past someone’s house when you’re trying to walk your kids to school.

“The sign outside of Ms Robinson’s house flashes 70 per cent of the time – that’s seven out of ten cars racing through our neighbourhood.”

Ms Robinson’s ‘best case scenario’ is for the speed limit to be reduced and for speeding to be recorded and monitored.

She said: “We’re trying to teach our kids to be healthier, to walk everywhere or cycle, but we can’t provide them with a safe environment to do that.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said: “Thames Valley Police operates an evidence and risk based assessment of all potential enforcement sites, a full assessment is made and if there is evidence of speed and a risk to road users then camera enforcement will be considered as a potential solution.

“There are a number of considerations and checks made before deploying cameras, these include: evidence of excessive speed from speed survey data; collision and casualty data; potential risk to road users; analysis of traffic data; site assessment for suitability of mobile enforcement, including van placement and operational requirements.”