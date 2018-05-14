Bowls club welcomes new members on open day

An open day at Maidenhead Town Bowls Club attracted new members yesterday (Sunday).

The club, in Oaken Grove Park, welcomed about 30 visitors on the day with a barbecue and the opportunity to play several games of bowls.

Tim Eales, chairman of the management committee, said: “It went really well.

“It was a lovely sunny day which was great.”

Tim explained how the club needed to find about another 20 or 30 members to maintain all the fixtures it has against other clubs.

He said it’s a great physical workout without being too stressful and is good for improving mental health through social events and other activities.

“It’s really helps bring people together and get people out of the house,” he said.

“It’s great fun and appeals to all ages and groups.

“I think we’ve got about 10 or 15 new members after today.”

The club’s next open day is on Saturday, June 2.