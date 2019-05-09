In pictures: Breast Walk Ever held at Bisham Abbey

A charity march starting in Bisham raised £20,000 and counting for a breast cancer charity.

‘Breast Walk Ever’ is an initiative organised by Against Breast Cancer (ABC), which was set up to combat secondary spread of the disease, which is the main cause of death.

The march arrived for a new route through Berkshire and Bucks on Sunday to add to the existing autumn walk in Oxfordshire, held on September 8.

The full marathon started at Bisham Abbey, where walkers trekked west to the finishing point at Beale Park in Pangbourne.

There was also a half-marathon starting from Shiplake College in Henley, and a 10k from Purley-on-Thames. A total of 218 walkers took on the challenge with 33 going for the full marathon.

All money raised will go to ABC to help fund ground-breaking research into secondary spread and organiser Richard Martin was pleased with how the first event in this neck of the woods panned out.

“It was our first attempt at that location and we were pleased with the number of walkers we had,” he said.

“Everyone seemed to enjoy it and the weather was good. A lot of [money] comes in after the event, but as a ball park, I would say it has raised £20,000 [so far].

Visit breastwalkever.org for more information.