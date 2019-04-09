In pictures: More than 1,500 kids take part in Berkshire sports festival in Bisham

More than 1,500 children from across the county gathered in Bisham for a sports festival.

The Berkshire School Games Winter Festival was held at Bisham Abbey National Sports Centre in Temple Lane on Wednesday, March 27.

About 1,600 youngsters, with children as young as five years old, got involved in sports like hockey, football, athletics, boccia and polybat, as well as many more.

Brett Nicholls, CEO of Get Berkshire Active, the Berkshire School Games organiser said: “The games in Berkshire are a legacy of London 2012 and we help run two truly joyous festivals each year giving young people a taste of a big sporting event.

“Sport and Physical Activity is vital in youngsters’ lives and helps to promote confidence, self-esteem, mental resilience, cooperation and social interaction”.

Derek Peaple, headteacher at Park House School in Newbury and chair of the local organising committee for the school games in Berkshire added: “The 2019 Winter Games were a tour de force with a really special feel.

“Bisham Abbey was buzzing from the sound and feel of 1500 children smiling, laughing, competing and enjoying themselves in a day they will long remember.”