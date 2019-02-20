Protesters slam £480,000 bridleway as 'waste of public money'

A campaigner has slammed plans for a new half-million pound bridleway near Bisham as a ‘waste of public money’.

A small group of protesters gathered in a lay-by on the A404 on Monday to campaign against the trail being built by Highways England between Hurley Lane and Bradenham Lane.

Work has now commenced on the £480,000 project, with woodland being cleared for the path, which will be 500 yards long (470 metres) and 10ft wide (three metres).

John George, one of the protesters, said: “It’s a waste of public money. I have never seen a horse over there.

“You wouldn’t walk down there. You’d take your life in your own hands. Cars are travelling at 60 or 70mph around the corner of Bradenham Lane.

“If I was a horse owner I wouldn’t take it there when the path is eight paces from the 404.

“The noise is going to scare the bloody life out of a horse.”

Works on the bridleway are expected to continue until Friday, May 10.

While Mr George has accepted that the campaigners will probably not be able to stop the works, he is still proud to have made a stand.

He said: “The money could be far better spent around the community, clearing up rubbish and getting rid of some potholes.”

“We have accepted that we haven’t changed anything but we have learned a lesson.”

A spokesman for Highways England said: “The A404 is a high speed road, and having a dedicated path for pedestrians, cyclists and equestrians has safety benefits for drivers and non-drivers alike.

“We are building this new shared-use path after discussions with Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead and it will help to link up a network of paths in this area to make it easier and safer for people to get around without a car.”