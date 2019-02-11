Police and fire service investigating car fire off A404

Emergency services are investigating a car fire between Hurley and Bisham this morning (Monday).

A crew from Maidenhead Fire Station was called to the scene at Bradenham Lane, off the A404, at 6.20am.

Firefighters say the car was completely ablaze when they arrived.

The team put out the fire and secured the area before police arrived.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said the force is working to establish the cause of the fire along with Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service.