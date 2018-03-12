Exhibition looking at history of Bisham opens at Marlow Museum

Learn the stories behind the village you drive through every day, a Bisham resident has urged.

Sheila Featherstone-Clark has helped the Marlow Museum with setting up its spring and summer exhibition, Hidden Bisham.

Its was opened for the first time on Saturday.

The Pound Lane museum’s chairman, Mike Hyde, had asked residents for ideas that could be shown off in the display.

Sheila intends to write a book about the village and is keen on collecting memories and photos about the area.

“You drive through on a mission,” she said.

“People just drive through and they don’t see what is there.”

While including facts about the old Bisham Abbey, All Saints Church is covered in depth, and extensive history about the village is available to see.

“I like the fact the whole village was sold in the 1960s for £30,000,” Sheila added.

“I think it’s pretty amazing.”

Details about individuals and families running from 1920 to the 1960s are also included.

“It’s the story of Bisham,” Mike said.

“The fact is that many people drive straight through it without thinking about it.”

Visit www.marlowmuseum.uk for details.