Longridge Activity Centre holds Halloween-themed open day

Longridge Activity Centre held an open day with a spooky twist to encourage more people to get involved in outdoor sport.

About 600 people turned up to the centre in Quarry Wood Road on Saturday and got involved in a range of Halloween-themed activities.

Staff dressed as pirates and zombies while visitors had the chance to get their faces painted.

The open day gave visitors the opportunity to take part in water sports on the River Thames including dragon boating and kayaking.

There was also fun to be had on dry land with the centre running activities including wall climbing, abseiling and orienteering.

Amanda Foister, chief executive of the centre, said: “We are a charity and the aim is to get people doing outdoor sport and the way we do that is by throwing open our doors on days like today.”

Visit www.alfvillages.org.uk for details on the courses on offer at Longridge Activity Centre.