Tech firm volunteers spruce up Longridge go-kart track

A top tech firm swapped percentages for paintbrushes and terabytes for tyres to help give a charity a make-over.

A team from Marlow-based company SAS was at Longridge Activity Centre, in Quarry Wood Road, Bisham, on Tuesday, to spruce up the facility’s go-kart track.

And according to Amanda Foister, CEO of the Adventure Learning Foundation, which runs Longridge, their efforts saved the charity the equivalent of about £5,000 on the improvements, which it probably would have been unable to justify the costs of otherwise.

She said: “They came as a volunteer group and transformed our rather run-down go-kart track into something a bit more splendid.

“They brought the paint and tyres and worked really hard to make it a bit more exciting.”

The partnership between SAS and Longridge came about after Ms Foister, who was made an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List for services to young people, appealed for help from firms.

And two more teams from SAS, which has its headquarters in Henley Road, are also due to visit to offer further help.

‘Vital’ was how Ms Foister described the importance of corporate aid to the future of Longridge, which celebrated its millionth visitor in August.

“Over the years we’ve had some lovely companies support us,” she added. “Without that I don’t think we would survive – in fact, I know we wouldn’t.

“As a charity we take our responsibilities very seriously and we make sure the companies have a good experience.”