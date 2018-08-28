In pictures: Reading Festival 2018

The tens of thousands of visitors who came to see the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Kings of Leon and Fall Out Boy perform did not leave Reading Festival disappointed.

Lamar headlined a star-studded Saturday with his Damn. Tour, which followed the release of his critically acclaimed fourth album of the same name.

His excellent performance – riveting a crowd which knew every word – was everything fans would expect from the rapper.

But he was not alone in thrilling the Reading Festival-goers with his act on Saturday.

Dua Lipa performed every hit from her inexorable rise up the charts over the past few years as her massive main stage audience sang them back to her.

Norwegian singer Sigrid, who found fame through tracks last year such as Don’t Kill My Vibe and Strangers, and Finnish singer Alma (Chasing Highs) impressed with pitch-perfect vocals on the BBC Radio 1 stage.

They were followed in that venue by rap group Brockhampton, who filled the tent out with their audience, and later that night by drum and bass band Pendulum, whose fans needed no invitation to start moshing as they blasted classics Tarantula and Propane Nightmares.

Sum 41, known for early Noughties hits Fat Lip and In Too Deep, entertained on the main stage, which also hosted Pharrell Williams’ band N.E.R.D, who worked their way through well-known tracks such as She Wants to Move and recent tunes like Lemon.

A raft of comedians provided a distraction for anyone looking to kill time in between the music.

The line-up included American comic Judah Friedlander, known for his role in US sitcom 30 Rock, who took a Q & A on his platform to become president.