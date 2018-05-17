Cookham prepares for return of Let's Rock the Moor this weekend

Preparations are almost complete for Cookham’s biggest festival of the year, which is set to take place on Saturday.

The 10th staging of Let’s Rock the Moor will take place in Marsh Meadow, with Adam Ant and Billy Ocean to headline.

With the Royal Wedding taking place on the same day, visitors should expect traffic to be busy in the whole Windsor and Maidenhead area, but several roads in Cookham are also set to close for the festival.

The Pound will be closed between the junctions with Maidenhead Road and School Lane from 9pm to 11.30pm. No left turns will be allowed out of the National Trust car park north of the route.

A signed diversion will run via Maidenhead Road, Cannondown Road, Switchback Road North, Gardner Road, Cookham Road, Saint Cloud Way, Bridge Road, Ray Mead Road, Lower Cookham Road, Sutton Road and High Street, Cookham.

Footpaths will also be temporarily closed, with sections of Footpath 39 and Footpath 40 closed from today (Thursday) to Friday, May 25.

Tickets are still available for the event, but will not be available on the door. Those who have not yet got their tickets can visit www.letsrockthemoor.com/tickets/ or go to The Stationery Depot, in Station Road, Cookham.

Although the festival will feature hits from Eighties acts, Let’s Rock the Moor is an occasion for all the family.

The Kids' Kingdom children’s area has several free activities to keep youngsters entertained, including a Sooty live show and circus workshops where they can do face- painting and ride tricycles.

Una Loughrey, chairwoman of The Link Foundation, one of the charities working with the festival, said: “I think because we’re based in Cookham the festival has always been supported by families and is seen as a family event.

“It lends itself very well to Cookham, it’s very safe and well organised.

“Parents feel comfortable letting their children go to the event and you can’t say that about all festivals.”