Headliners announced for Maidenhead Festival

The headline acts have been announced for this year’s Maidenhead Festival.

Maidonians will be transported back to the swinging Sixties for the free festival, which takes place in Kidwells Park on July 21-22.

The Ultimate Beatles will come together on the Saturday night to entertain crowds with classic Beatles hits including Hey Jude, Yellow Submarine and I Want To Hold Your Hand.

The tribute band was formed in 2001 and has previously headlined Phoenix festival in Cirencester and Music on the Moor in Hemel Hempstead.

Crowds will be dancing on Sunday night with headliners including Pop Rockin 80s and a high energy international tribute show dedicated to the music of George Michael.

Iconic eighties hits by Wham!, Madonna and Bananarama will be performed by Pop Rockin 80s as well as music from Michael Jackson and Chaka Khan.

The tribute band from Kent said they are looking forward to rocking the people of Maidenhead and keeping the era of 80s music alive.

The George Michael tribute show ‘Faith’ will keep guests entertained on the Sunday with hits from the music legend.

The looks, the voice, and the moves are all performed by Johnny Mack, an award-winning singer-songwriter.

He said: “I am honoured to be asked to come to such a prestigious festival as Maidenhead and am looking forward to giving everyone a chance to enjoy George’s music”.

Visit mheadfestivalweebly.com for details.