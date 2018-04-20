Teenage rapper pens song about loneliness and depression

An 18-year-old university student has penned a rap song about loneliness and depression inspired by the death of one of his favourite rappers.

Singer-songwriter Tarun Puri, who lives in Windsor Road, is a first year student at Cardiff University studying economics and philosophy.

He was devastated after the sudden death of one of his favourite rappers, Lil Peep, who he had listened to while growing up.

The news came shortly after he started university and he was away from home for the first time.

These experiences were the inspiration for his newly released debut solo single

‘H O M E S I C K’ and helped the 18-year-old overcome his own feelings of being

isolated and away from home.

With issues like suicide, depression and loneliness in teenagers on the rise, Tarun hopes that the track may resonate to anyone suffering from loneliness and depression.

Tarun said: “I wrote

‘H O M E S I C K’ after people had told me they were feeling lonely and missed home and their families. It is a matter of interpretation. Personally I found the death of rapper Lil Peep really surreal.

“He was someone who suffered from depression, which had a profound effect on me when I was creating the piece.”

Tarun said he found his singing voice accidentally about three years ago when his parents purchased a recording studio experience for him and his sister.

He is excited about performing live and producing more singles in future.

His last single, ‘Lose My Mind’, performed with his friend Harry Kirkwood had over 1,000 Spotify plays.

To find out more visit www.tarunpuri.co.uk .