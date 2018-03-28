Toploader to headline at Marlow Town Regatta and Festival

Tickets for the town regatta in June are now on sale.

As well as the the traditional rowing regatta and garden party, new for this year is a separate ticketed evening event headlined by British alternative rock band Toploader.

The popular annual event sees crowds of thousands flock to the banks of the River Thames each year for one of the busiest weekends in the town’s history.

The 163-year-old rowing event has grown since the reformed committee came together 18 years ago to create the Marlow Town Regatta and Festival, after the original regatta moved to Dorney Lake.

A grandstand by the finish line is being re-introduced to provide easier viewing of the rowing, which will start about 7.30am.

The rowing itself is organised by Marlow Rowing Club and includes teams from schools, universities and clubs from around the country – including a number of international teams.

The event takes place on the weekend of June 16 and 17.

Visit www.marlowtownregatta.org