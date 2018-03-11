Children's opera in Bray part of Windsor Festival

12:00PM, Sunday 11 March 2018
Rehearsals are in full swing for a children’s opera on Sunday, March 18.
All The King’s Men will be performed by Music at Bray as part of the Windsor Festival.
It is based on a true story from the English Civil War by Richard Rodney Bennett.
Tickets cost up to £10 on the door or can be bought in advance by emailing tickets@musicatbray.co.uk
Performances at 4pm and 7pm at St Michael’s Church in the High Street.
Comments
Most Recent
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Snow is expected to hit Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead tomorrow.
The driver of a milk tanker had to be cut free after his vehicle hit a tree.