Children's opera in Bray part of Windsor Festival

Rehearsals are in full swing for a children’s opera on Sunday, March 18.

All The King’s Men will be performed by Music at Bray as part of the Windsor Festival.

It is based on a true story from the English Civil War by Richard Rodney Bennett.

Tickets cost up to £10 on the door or can be bought in advance by emailing tickets@musicatbray.co.uk

Performances at 4pm and 7pm at St Michael’s Church in the High Street.