Heathrow set to fight Court of Appeal verdict

Campaigners secured a significant victory in their legal battle against a third runway at Heathrow last week – but the fight is set to continue.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal ruled the Government’s decision to back the airport’s expansion was unlawful.

It followed a legal challenge, brought by a coalition of councils, including the Royal Borough, and environmental groups.

In its judgment, the court found the designation of the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS) by the then Transport Secretary Chris Grayling in June 2018 failed to take into account the Government’s commitment to the Paris Agreement on climate change and was therefore unlawful.

Current Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has said the Government will not be fighting the decision, but Heathrow has this week re-iterated its intention to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The airport remains confident expansion will still go ahead once the ‘Government remedies an eminently fixable issue’.

A decision summary makes clear that judges ‘have not decided, and could not decide, that there will be no third runway at Heathrow’.

But the judgment said the Airports National Policy Statement should be prevented from having any legal effect until it has been reviewed by the Secretary of State.

Campaigners have hailed the significance of the judges’ decision, particularly in regards to climate change commitments.

Cllr David Hilton, cabinet member for finance and vice chairman of the aviation forum, said he was ‘delighted’ by the decision and added it is ‘a sign of a rapidly changing world that climate change and not noise has stopped Heathrow in its tracks’.

He said campaigners are seeking ‘a better and not bigger Heathrow and are convinced that the airport could do more for the communities that it affects’.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “Last week’s ruling has meant there will be a delay in realising the benefits of Heathrow expansion until the Government remedies an eminently fixable issue.”

He added: “Heathrow has already taken a lead in getting the UK aviation sector to commit to a plan to get to net zero emissions by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement, and we are ready to work with Government to help deliver their agenda to level up the country and deliver a global Britain.”

The spokesman added Heathrow’s appeal was in its ‘early stages’ and more information will be shared in due course.