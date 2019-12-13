Elizabeth House receives £1,000 grant from Louis Baylis Trust

Elizabeth House has received a £1,000 grant from the Louis Baylis Trust, which will help the adult day care centre provide essential support to residents.

The centre is an independent charity which helps people aged 60 and over living in Cookham and Maidenhead.

Manager Miriam Blazey said it gives residents the opportunity to spend time ‘not at home alone staring at four walls’ but to engage with like-minded people and enjoy activities and entertainment.

“We encourage all members to take part in our activities,” said Miriam. “The more people the better.”

Entertainment includes Frank Sinatra-style singers, exercise classes, sing-a-long sessions, board games and bingo, chair yoga and a theatre club.

“Some of our members get to go on theatre trips too, including to the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon,” said Miriam.

A two-course hot meal is served every lunchtime from Monday to Friday and Elizabeth House is getting its members in the festive spirt with the first of its three Christmas dinners having taken place on Tuesday.

A total of 32 members sat down for the lunch.

“That’s about as many as we can squeeze in,” Miriam added.

The Louis Baylis Trust grant Elizabeth House received this month will go towards an evacuation chair, priced at £3,000, which will be used to escort members down the stairs in the event of an emergency.

“Elizabeth House is a charity and we only charge members £5 a day which includes free transport by volunteer drivers,” said Miriam.

“An average entertainer costs £70 per hour and we may not have £70-worth of people attending that day.

“It’s thanks to donations and grants that our running costs of £100,000 a year are covered in most cases,” Miriam said.

Miriam also extended a thank you to the ‘army of dedicated volunteers’ including trustees who make the centre’s work possible.

With only three part-time and one full-time staff member, Miriam said: “We rely on an army of dedicated volunteers.

“Without them there’s lots of stuff we wouldn’t be able to do.”