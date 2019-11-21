Bray Road crossings petition receives more than 700 signatures

A petition to upgrade two pedestrian crossings on Bray Road has received more than 700 signatures.

It comes after a fatal collision at one of the crossings on Tuesday, November 5, when a 70-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a car.

Although there is no suggestion of fault, the incident has put a spotlight on safety concerns about the road, where Oldfield Primary School is based.

A petition calling for improvements has been started by an Oldfield parent and had gathered 738 signatures at the time of going to press.

Headteacher Richard Jarrett said: “The school community is fully supporting the petition regarding the zebra crossings in Bray Road.

“We have been very concerned about the crossings for a number of years and would urge the council to review their safety as a matter of urgency.”

Ward councillor Geoff Hill (The Borough First, Oldfield) said ‘residents have reported a high number of near misses on the crossings’.

“My view is that I actually want some improvements at both the crossing points on the Bray Road,” he said.

“The borough has to wait for the police report before it makes any major changes, but I’m one of these people who thinks in these circumstances something more pre-emptive would be a good idea.”

He suggested turning the pedestrian crossings into a pelican crossing with traffic lights, or incorporating rumble strips, or speed cushions into the road.

He has asked the council for a tree in the pavement to be cut down because it obstructs a beacon at one of the crossings.

Cllr Hill said there has also been two petitions over the Stafferton Link road ‘because parents taking children to and from school have reported the traffic levels are so busy they feel it’s not safe’.

He said: “I think the traffic levels are such pedestrians are experiencing difficulty getting across the road.”

Lead Member Transport and Infrastructure, cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Bisham and Cookham) said: "It was very sad to hear about the fatal road accident on Bray Road on November 5 and we send our sincere condolences.

"The site has been visited by a road safety specialist and a joint inspection with Thames Valley Police will take place at the earliest opportunity.

"Based on their reports, the site will be reviewed, acknowledging any factors identified through the Police investigation, to consider whether any modifications or changes should be made.

"We are also arranging a meeting with residents and Ward Councillors to listen to their views."