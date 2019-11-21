JTP visit Berkshire College of Agriculture ahead of Community Planning Day

The architects redesigning the Nicholsons Centre listened to what teenagers envisage for the town on Monday.

The visit to Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA) precedes a Maidenhead Vision Community Planning Day at the Nicholsons on Saturday between 10am-4pm.

JTP has been appointed by the Royal Borough to work with people in the town to draw up a ‘placemaking vision and charter’ for the centre of Maidenhead.

At the Burchetts Green Road college the architects heard what 48 students across the business studies and early years departments had to say.

During two hours of workshops, JTP asked students for their views on what needs improving in the town centre, what works well and what would be the dream.

Executive assistant at BCA, Jo Faulkner said: “BCA were happy to help support the community in providing a voice for teenagers about how to make the new town centre work for them and make it a safe and enjoyable environment.”

She added: “The students enjoyed having the opportunity to discuss their ideas and JTP really took on board all suggestions.”

On Saturday the community planning day will be held at the former Argos unit by the Brock Lane entrance of Nicholsons Shopping Centre.

It will involve a town centre walkabout in guided groups from 10-11am, and workshops throughout the day until 4pm.

Following the workshops the JTP team will analyse and summarise the outcomes and draw up an illustrated draft Vision and Charter.

This will be presented back to the community from 7-8.30pm at St Mary’s Church in St Mary's Walk, High Street. Doors open at 6.45pm.