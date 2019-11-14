Oakley Court Film and Memorabilia Fair is well received

About 200 people attended The Oakley Court Film and Memorabilia fair last Sunday.

The event, organised by Harry Malcolm and Mark Hochman, was held at The Oakley Court Hotel from 10am-4pm.

It is the third fair organised by the pair, who use the venue because of its history as a location to film Hammer Horror classics.

As well as the opportunity to purchase film memorabilia, there was also the chance to listen to a talk given by Dacre Stoker, the great grand-nephew of Dracula author Bram Stoker.

Dacre is an author himself, as well as a historian of Bram, Dracula and Transylvania.

Free guided tours of the hotel grounds, showing where films have been staged, were also given courtesy of Hammer Horror film fan Andy Ellis.

“The reaction to the Dacre Stoker presentation was fantastic, and also the guided tours at various locations around the hotel were very well received,” said Harry.

Among the visitors were a couple of people associated with Rocky Horror, who told Harry they ‘thought the event was absolutely amazing’ and some others who used to work at Bray Studios in the Sixties.

Also at the fair was Excalibur Auctions, which gave free memorabilia valuations, Oakley Court historian Jake Roche, and film and model maker, Leigh Took, who has worked on Clash of the Titans.

To mark the fair a limited-edition poster featuring the hotel and some of the movies filmed there was created by Graham Humphreys – who did the artwork for A Nightmare on Elm Street.

The prints, which cost £15 are available to buy at vintagemovieposters.co.uk