Combined Charities Fair raises profiles of good causes

The 42nd Combined Charities Christmas Fair gave organisations an opportunity to raise funds and showcase their good causes on Saturday.

Organised by the Lions Club of Maidenhead, the event took place at the Desborough Suite at Maidenhead Town Hall from 10am-3pm.

About 35 charities and organisations had stalls at the fair, including Alexander Devine Children's Hospice Service, Braywick Heath Nurseries and Maidenhead Cat Rescue.

Lions member Doreen Rogers is one of the fair organisers and said it is a particular significant event for the smaller charities.

She said: “They don’t have much opportunity to showcase their organisations so it’s not only raising funds for them, it’s also getting out to the public what they do.”

Visitors to the fair included former Prime Minister Theresa May and her husband, Philip, who attend regularly, and Windsor and Maidenhead Mayor, Cllr Sayonara Luxton.

They all came away with some potential Christmas gifts.

“It was a very good event,” said Doreen. “The comments from the stall holders are that it’s a really lovely community affair that brings together a lot of different people.”

She added: “We're very pleased with the way the event was organised and they’re ready to go for next year.”

Doreen said the smooth running of the day was thanks to the help of Lions members and also council staff who were on-hand during the day.