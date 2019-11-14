Thames Valley Adventure Playground marks 'Purple Tuesday'

Thames Valley Adventure Playground (TVAP) marked ‘Purple Tuesday’ in the Nicholsons Centre this week.

The day is about improving awareness of the value and needs of disabled customers and recognising the ‘purple pound’ – the consumer spending power of disabled people and their families.

TVAP is a charity based in Bath Road, Taplow, which makes play and leisure accessible to children and adults with special needs, and their families.

The charity’s staff gave people the opportunity to find out what a retail experience is like for someone with a disability.

They had a wheelchair for people to move around the centre, and a number of soundless videos which challenged people to work out what is being said in an exchange between someone who is deaf and a retail assistant.

Berkshire Vision members brought goggles simulating different visual impairments.

Reama Shearman, engagement manager for TVAP, said one shopper who took part thought ‘everyone should have an experience of shopping with disability at least once a year’.

People with disabilities also shared what would improve their retail trips, including assistance when shopping - and help getting it to the nearest public transport, and an accessible check-out. Fellow shoppers also came under fire for not having enough patience when waiting for people with disabilities to pay at check-outs.

Reama Shearman said: “We will be offering the chance for organisations and their staff to become more disability and access aware by taking part in some fun experiential sessions in March.”

Organisations can earn a Disability Awareness Project Certificate. One-hour slots on the project can be booked at tinyurl.com/uh42ukf