Bray community news (November 7): Holyport Ward councillors return to Bray Parish Council

Former councillors retake their seats

Sitting on Bray Parish Council (BPC) might feel like a case of deja-vu for the newly elected Holyport ward councillors.

Chris Langridge and Mike Singh are reprising the roles after work commitments forced them to stand down some years ago.

Cllr Langridge was a parish councillor for three years but gave up his seat in 2010.

Being a parish councillor as well as managing director of an international banking compliance software company meant a lot of travel.

For the last eight years he has also been chief financial officer of Shivia – a charity working with the very poor in Kolkata, India.

It is a similar story for Cllr Singh, who has also supported charitable causes and was parish councillor for a few years before relocating to Abu Dhabi as a chief internal auditor in 2009.

Both Holyport residents are now retired and each have their reasons for wanting to be a part of BPC once again.

Cllr Langridge said: “I’m very close to many long term residents in the parish and I certainly keep in touch with what’s going on and it’s very clear that the BPC needs more hands – even though the councillors are working very hard.”

There are two issues Cllr Langridge is ‘very keen to get involved with’.

“One is the continued encroachment of the greenbelt and the other is infrastructure – upon which big demands are made by the house building programmes,” he said.

“Ultimately if I can make a difference a logical next step would be to become a borough councillor – that’s a big if and a big ask.”

Cllr Singh said: “I’ve always enjoyed living in Holyport, I’ve been here since 1987 and it’s always been good to me.”

He added: “You don’t want to think you just come here and go to work and pay your bills – you want to be involved in things and be part of your community.”

Cllr Singh is also aware of the ‘encroachment’ of greenbelt land.

He said: “We moved to Holyport because it was a very beautiful location, it still is, but there is this desire to maintain this rural look and that village theme which Holyport has, rather than it become a suburb of Maidenhead and that’s something I do feel is important.”

There is still one parish councillor vacancy for Holyport Ward – anyone interested should contact Bray parish clerk, Susan Cook.

Retrospective planning refusal appealed

The applicant of two retrospective planning applications refused by the council is appealing both decisions.

Mr Frankham submitted retrospective proposals for two barns on land at Moor Farm in October last year.

The council refused both applications on the grounds they represent inappropriate development in the greenbelt and are vulnerable to flooding.

The applicants are also appealing three enforcement decisions.

Cllr Derek Wilson said: “Often applicants believe that by doing retrospective planning applications they will be given consent by an appeal inspector.

“This is a huge risk to any applicant as they might be advised to partially or totally remove the structure.”

He added: “My view is that all planning applications should be submitted first through to the Local Planning Authority for consultation with local representatives prior to determination.

“Retrospective applications can cause unnecessary anxiety to local residents that structures have already been given consent when they have not even been through due process.

“This needs to be tightened up through amendments to the Parliamentary Planning Law.”

The appellant and the council will make their case in writing to a Government-appointed planning inspector, as will the Royal Borough.

Housing plan 'more appropriate for current market'

An application has been submitted for five homes on land at Oakley Green Lodge.

Westbourne Homes has submitted proposals for five detached homes and car ports for four of the plots.

The plans are for land on the southern side of Oakley Green Road.

In April 2015 ,the council refused planning permission for six homes on the site.

Following this refusal, the applicant sought pre-application advice and an application for three dwellings was subsequently approved. It followed the demolition of the existing buildings and removal of hardstanding and commercial uses.

The latest proposal is for smaller houses than the approved scheme.

In a planning statement prepared by Woolf Bond Planning on behalf of Westbourne Homes the latest plans for the five smaller properties are described as ‘more appropriate for the current market and identified housing needs’.

Eyes down and bottoms up

The Oakley Green and Fifield Community Association (OGAFCA) is holding a bingo night and raffle tomorrow night.

There will be a licensed bar and nibbles on the table and 12 games of bingo each costing £1.

It will take place at Braywood War Memorial Hall. Doors open at 6.15pm and the first game is at 7pm. Proceeds will go to OGAFCA.

Shostakovich music in church

The music of Shostakovich and Beethoven will fill St Michael’s Church for Music at Bray on Sunday.

Mina Miletic will play the piano and Dimitar Burov the violin.

Recitals will begin at 3pm. Admission is free with retiring collection.

Diary...

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Flower arranging club, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1-3.30pm, email monaengland@hotmail.com

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club (alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Bray Senior Citizens Club, Bray Village Hall, 2-4pm. Email info@brayvillagehall.co.uk