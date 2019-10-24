Video: Hare Hatch falconry centre celebrate 10 year anniversary

The owner of a falconry centre in Hare Hatch has spoken of her pride after it reached its 10th anniversary.

Sadie Shepherd, 39, who started Feathers and Fur Falconry Centre in 2009, based at Ladds Garden Village, celebrated the decade milestone on Monday.

Sadie said: “I’m shocked really.

“I forget that it’s quite an achievement to have a business for 10 years. I’m very proud that our little business has managed to survive some very hard times and the birds have always been the forefront of care and education.”

The centre is run by Sadie, her colleague Olivia Wallace and a team of about eight volunteers. It was opened after the owner of Ladds Garden Village, Barry Holliman, suggested that Sadie, who kept five of her birds at the centre, opened the gates to the public.

“When I sold Hawks on Walks in Shropshire [her previous business] in 2009, I was moving back to Maidenhead, but I didn’t really have any plans to do anything,” she said.

“I’d sold Hawks on Walks but I didn’t sell the birds so I had these five birds – the three Harris hawks, the barn owl and a European eagle owl – and I had no idea what I was going to do with life.

“We were allowed to keep the birds here at the garden centre and that’s when the landlord said do you mind if we open up the gates to show people because it was the rubbish bin area, so it was a quiet corner of the garden centre

“I thought I’m going to have to be around for people to see the birds, I may as well start a business doing that, so that’s when Feathers and Fur was born.

“I went out and brought a peregrine and tawny owl so we added to our collection slowly.”

Sadie, who has obtained a conservation national diploma from the Berkshire Cultural for Agriculture (BCA) and a degree in conservation, now has a total of 22 birds.

These include two European eagle owls – Billie-Jean and Norman, and a barn owl called Dobby.

The centre, which is free to visit, runs sessions both on site and off-site, including falconry experiences such as junior days and family falconry days, photography sessions, birthday parties and falconry services, as well as corporate events, school talks, falconry talks and displays and care therapy visiting hospitals, children’s wards and care homes.

Sadie said: “The educational talks are tailored for the groups’ needs such as schools and WI but each session is interactive and again lots of learning about the individuals and their wild habitats and diet and their conservation.

“The handling sessions are a chance for people to have the birds flown to their gloves and learn all about them, including the birds as individuals and their wild relations, their habitat, diet and hunting skills.”

Highlighting her motivation behind her work, Sadie said: “Education –that’s the core to the whole centre, British wildlife and the conservation.

“As a centre we specialise very heavily in the British birds just because we really want people to fall in love with the British countryside.

“Everybody is so happy to care, so eager to conserve African wildlife, but actually they don’t know what’s on their doorstep and so as a centre our basis really is to push British conservation and habitat management.”

The centre is funded by the educational talks and experience sessions that are run, as well as donations from visitors.

Discussing why the centre is free, Sadie said: “I grew up as a single parent family in Maidenhead and it’s so expensive to go and visit places with kids.

“If you’ve got three kids to go to a falconry centre, to get in the door might cost you £50 just to see the birds and so even though theoretically I could charge you to come and see my birds, it’s a real key thing for me not to.

“I don’t want to charge you because I want to be able to give to those families that can’t afford it.”

In 2019 the centre, which grew with the addition of five more aviaries and two new birds, also succeeded in passing the new Animal Activities Licence with ‘flying colours’.

Discussing the future Sadie cited several projects including opening an on-site shop, a project in which an owl box is given to schools in the local area and monitored by the centre, and applying for a zoo licence.

For more information visit feathersandfur.co.uk