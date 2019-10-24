Bray community news (October 24): Prosecco and shopping event raises £1,224 for Holyport War Memorial Hall

Effervescent night for community hall

An evening of fundraising for the Holyport Community Trust bought in £1,224 on Friday.

The night of shopping and refreshments was held in Holyport War Memorial Hall in Moneyrow Green.

It was organised by the trust, which is collecting money for the refurbishment and remodelling of the hall.

Trustee Marilyn Coppinger said: “The re-build of Holyport War Memorial Hall is at huge cost, £1.3million, and the build committee have been working extremely hard.”

To date £167,000 has been raised for the works.

“The local community have given us huge support with whatever we have done and is so much appreciated by the committee,” said Marilyn.

The event on Friday was no different with the community turning out for a glass off fizz and a spot of shopping.

There were 25 stall holders there on the night selling everything from food to cosmetics, and quilts to jewellery.

“The evening was a great success,” said Marilyn.

“The hall was full and comments were made on what a lovely sight it was on entering.”

She added: “The bar was run by trustees, we had a few free nibbles and also served tea and coffee - although the most popular drink of the evening was prosecco.”

Thanks to the generosity of one of trustees who donated the prosecco, and the Indian head massage stall holder who gifted all the money donated to her, to the cause, takings were given an additional boost. A raffle also proved very popular.

New plans for swan centre to be submitted

An application to build a swan rehabilitation and care centre at a site in Bray has been withdrawn.

The proposed site for Swan Support is Summerleaze land north of Bray Watersports in Monkey Island Lane.

Plans for the site, which include an associated education centre, were due to be discussed at a Maidenhead Area Development Management Panel last Wednesday.

Swan Support was founded in July 2015 and this is the second time the charity has attempted to relocate to Bray from its temporary site in Horton Road, Datchet.

In April 2018 the first site earmarked for the rehabilitation centre was near The Cut and Upper Bray Road – also owned by Summerleaze.

It was withdrawn last October when Summerleaze informed Swan Support the land was no longer available.

The Royal Borough had recommended the application be refused, on grounds including the site’s location in the greenbelt and flood zone.

There were also concerns of uncertainty surrounding the education centre and whether the number of visitors would create congestion problems on the surrounding transport network.

Gillian Konrad, from GMK Architects, who has been working on behalf of Swan Support, said ‘this site is ideal for the proposed primary use, swan care and rehabilitation’.

She confirmed the charity will be submitting a revised application soon.

Plans turned down for roof to non-existent menage

Councillors voted unanimously to refuse an application submitted for Moor Farm last Wednesday.

Proposals for a covered roof to a menage were discussed at a Maidenhead area development management panel at the Town Hall.

Tony Franklin, team manager for development management, presented the application for the site in Ascot Road and said the menage no longer exists.

“If there was any horse exercise area there, there isn’t one anymore,” he said. “It is in fact a hard floor service on which cars have been parked – which is the subject of ongoing enforcement action.”

Maureen Hunt (Con, Hurley and Walthams) said: “As there’s no menage on site – why are we looking at this application?”

Royal Borough head of planning, Jennifer Jackson said planning permission has been granted for a menage and that ‘application isn’t for a menage, it’s for a cover’.

Councillors agreed with the officer’s report that the proposal would constitute inappropriate development in the greenbelt and no very special circumstances exist to outweigh this harm.

Councillors for Holyport ward announced

The parish council has announced Mike Singh and Chris Langridge as new Holyport Ward parish councillors.

The positions were vacant following the resignation of Barbara Bou-Sreih the previous year and because neither Simon Dudley or Fiona Hattey stood for re-election in May.

This leaves one vacancy for Holyport Ward – anyone interested in becoming a parish councillor should contact Bray parish clerk, Susan Cook.

Community worship in hall

St Michael’s Church, Bray, is holding an opportunity for community worship on Sunday.

The all age service will take place in the Scout Unit behind Holyport Memorial Hall in Moneyrow Green from 3-3.30pm followed by tea and biscuits.

Diary...

Today (Thursday): Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Tomorrow (Friday): Pilates classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Moneyrow Green WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4.30pm. Contact Sylvia Jones on 01628 624342.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Tuesday: Darby & Joan Club (Alternative Tuesdays), social club for people of retirement age from Bray Parish, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact: 07453 678790.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.