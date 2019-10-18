Bray community news (October 17): CleanConscience launches ReFresh brand

Charity launches recycled toiletries

An environmentally-friendly charity has launched a new range of ethically-sourced toiletries.

CleanConscience (CC) was established in 2015 with the intention of recovering partially used hotel soap and toiletries, which would otherwise go to landfill, and redistributing them to those in need of the products.

Toiletries re-purposed by the charity are made from branded products donated by the charity’s partner hotels – such as The Ritz London and The Dorchester.

Processed separately to maintain their individual scents, brands of toiletries and soaps donated by the hotels include Elemis, Asprey and Molton Brown.

The Brett Foundation based in Maidenhead, and Kori Women’s Development Project in Sierra Leone are two of a number of good causes in receipt of CCs toiletries and care-kits.

Last month the charity launched its own range of toiletries under the ReFresh, brand which can be obtained in exchange for a donation.

They are available from its headquarters at Thimble Farm Business Park in Sturt Green in one, three, five and 12.5 litre containers – supporters are also welcome to bring their own containers to refill.

CC founder and project director, Gwen Powell said: “It’s our hope that the project will become a regular income stream going forward and a guaranteed income.”

Launching the ReFresh brand has been possible thanks to grants from the Royal Borough and the Berkshire Community Foundation.

As well as doing its bit for the environment and good causes CC also gives volunteering opportunities to people with special education needs and disabilities, and those who struggle with their mental health.

Roux evening to remember former chef

An evening at the Waterside Inn will honour chef Andrew Fairlie, who died in January.

In 1984 Andrew won the first Roux Scholarship – a premier competition for chefs in the UK and one of the most prestigious in the world.

He was passionate about providing young chefs with the same opportunities he benefitted from and went on to become head scholar and judge of the competition.

In 2005 Andrew was diagnosed with a brain tumour, but he continued with his career until shortly before his death aged 55.

The dinner at the Ferry Road restaurant on Tuesday will be attended by Andrew’s wife, Kate, his parents, head chef Alain Roux, and his father Michel.

It will include a five- course menu, showcasing Andrew’s favourite signature dishes, prepared by the restaurant’s team and Andrew’s head chef, Stephen McLaughlin.

In 2001 the pair opened Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles Hotel – Scotland’s only two Michelin star restaurant.

Tickets are priced at £395, inclusive of service and VAT, and includes a champagne reception and a five-course menu with matching wines.

All proceeds will be shared between the Cornhill Macmillan Hospice in Perth, Scotland and The Roux Scholarship. To make a reservation call 01628 620691.

Racing driver Harry King secures championship glory

Racing champion Harry King secured the 2019 Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup title this weekend.

The Holyport racer went into the eighth and final round of the championship at Brands Hatch, Kent in a two-way shoot-out for the title with rival Will Burns.

A close-run first race between the pair saw Will lead before Harry moved around the outside to secure the win by more than 11 seconds.

The 18-year-old also won the second race and in the final race of the weekend he came third after Will pipped him to second place in the final lap.

Harry said he is ‘absolutely delighted to have secured the title’.

“The wins in the first two races gave me a safety net going into race three which meant I could go into it feeling calm, there was no need to take risks that I didn’t need to.

“The fight this season with Will for the title has been really good and he has been a great rival. We’ve both had our share of misfortune , and I’m pleased we came out on top.”

'Deadly drains' and 'lethal lampposts'

A 13-year-old girl has documented her walk to the Holyport Book Booth to highlight the challenges a visually impaired person (VIP) encounters.

The Holyport College student Maleeka Abbas has leber’s congenital amaurosis and is registered blind.

Her online video describes ‘deadly drains’ and ‘lethal lampposts’ as well as the danger of drop kerbs and inconsiderate drivers who park on the pavement – restricting the ‘pedestrian pathway’.

At the end of the video she says ‘Our roads must change for the better for people with physical challenges’. See the video at tinyurl.com/y5ctdhpw

Rocketman at Cinema Club

The Elton John story Rocketman is the next film to be shown by Holyport Cinema Club next Friday.

Screened at Holyport War Memorial Hall doors open at 7.15pm and the film starts at 8pm.

Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/y3m9m9pb for £5, plus 42p booking fee, or for £6 on the door.

Diary

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Tuesday: Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.