Indian Association Maidenhead forms to share culture and contribute to community

A WhatsApp group of five people has grown into a community of more than 200 families in just 10 weeks.

Indian Association Maidenhead (IAM) was initially a group of friends and neighbours who wanted to arrange a Diwali party.

They had been inspired by a WhatsApp group created by parents of children attending schools in the area.

As plans for the party grew so did the number of attendees, rising rapidly from 100 and then 200 – all of whom were added to the group.

Inspired by the enthusiasm for the party, the founding members believed the group could be something more

General secretary of the association, Dinesh Singh said: “We thought, we’ve got all the people together now, why don’t we contribute something positive to society?”

After putting their thinking caps on, the original five – Dinesh, Sanjay Panwar, Amrinder Singh, Ambar Arasan and Vinod Purohit – formed the not-for-profit organisation IAM at the beginning of last month.

One of the main aims of the association is to promote Indian culture by showcasing traditions and festivals.

Other priorities include encouraging multicultural integration and racial harmony and building community services within the wider Maidenhead community.

Dinesh, who lives in Maidenhead, said: “The purpose of this group is to bring people from all sections of society and religions together – we are all encompassing.”

The Diwali party for 325 guests, which includes a five course Indian meal, a dance troupe, magician for children, and more, will be held at the Holiday Inn in Manor Lane next Saturday – but tickets have already sold out.

After the party has been held the association will meet and decide on the charitable projects they want to contribute to, or initiate.

Dinesh hopes the number of people who want to join the association will rise to 600.

To find out more email Dinesh.IAM@outlook.com