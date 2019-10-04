Bray community news (October 3): Holyport weightlifting gym expands for second time

Weight-lifting gym growing in strength

The owner of a weightlifting gym in Holyport is expanding his premises for the second time in less than a year.

Charlie Knight opened Red Beard Barbell Club, specialising in Olympic weight lifting, and power lifting, in Moor Farm in January.

In March he expanded into a unit measuring 60 square metres to be able to increase class capacity and also introduce powerlifting and women’s only Olympic lifting sessions.

The move to a 150 square metre premises on the same site will allow Charlie to put on more sessions including para powerlifting and strongman classes.

He already offers classes in Olympic lifting for children aged 10-16 but also wants to start ‘Red Beard Barbell Scamps’, designed for 5-10-year-olds.

Charlie said: “It’s not kids lifting weights, it’s kids moving, getting stronger and staying flexible.”

Since joining Red Beard Barbell Club, adult and youth members have taken part in lifting and powerlifting competitions.

They include Chris Jones, 41, who will be competing for England at the English Masters Weightlifting Grad Prix 2019 in Milton Keynes in November.

Charlie said: “Our first conversation was ‘this is a bar bell’ – so that feels great, it’s amazing, and overwhelming feeling of pride.”

Charlie is a strength and conditioning coach and personal trainer as well as an Olympic lifting coach with British weight lifting and a competitor in the discipline.

Strength sports are his ‘love’ and he opened the gym ‘to make the world a stronger place ‘one lift at a time’.

To find out more go to www.redbeardbarbell.co.uk

Racing driver Harry King 'back on top' after wins

A double victory at Silverstone this weekend has put Holyport racing driver Harry King seven points into the lead at the Millers Oils Ginetta GT4 Supercup.

It was the penultimate meeting of the year before the final at Brands Hatch in two weeks.

Starting in pole position in the first race on Saturday, Harry maintained his lead at the front and won the race.

In the second race the 18-year-old lost his initial advantage at the front when a safety car was deployed to allow a stricken car to be recovered from the gravel.

When the race resumed he pulled away from the fight for second to snare first and move into the points lead.

The final race on Sunday was a close race between Harry and his first place-standings rival Will Burns – Harry finished second and Will third.

Harry said: “I’ve managed to finish ahead of Will in every race ...and it means we’re now back on top going to Brands Hatch.”

He added: “We’ll be giving our all in two weeks to try and wrap up the title.”

Friends and family help Freda celebrate 107th birthday

A landmark birthday was celebrated at Willows Riverside Park on Friday, September 20.

A total of 35 family and friends were at the 107th birthday of Freda Weyman at the park’s social club in Maidenhead Road.

Freda has lived there for the past 20 years and her afternoon tea party was said to have been ‘a good success’.

Celebrations included a large birthday cake decorated with cream, fresh fruit and a glass of Prosecco to toast the birthday girl.

Flat battery stops thief stealing car

A thief’s attempt to steal a car was abandoned last week.

The attempted burglary at Springfield Park took place on Friday at about 8.50am.

A witness reported her neighbour’s door open and footprints on the door – she also found a set of discarded keys.

Entry was gained through the front door by reaching up through the letterbox and opening the lock.

Internal doors were then forced and an untidy search of the property was carried out during which time car keys were taken.

An attempt was made to start the car but the battery was flat, so the thief discarded the keys.

Swingboats and steam

Carters Steam Fair has arrived at Holyport Green in preparation for a weekend of family friendly entertainment this weekend.

The travelling vintage fair founded in 1977 includes restored vintage rides and attractions dating from the 1890s, including swingboats.

To find out more about the fairground attractions, deals and future tour dates see carterssteamfair.co.uk/rides

Diary...

Friday: Pilates keep-fit classes, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 1.35-2.45pm. Contact Tina Berry on 07557 127141.

Monday: Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 10am-noon and 3-5pm.

Tuesday: Gentle Yoga, Holyport Scout HQ, from 9am. Contact Tara Sutthoff Crist at YogaTime@live.co.uk

Tuesday: Whist Club (alternate Tuesdays), Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Contact 01628 621953.

Art classes, Braywood Memorial Hall, 2-4pm and 7-9pm.

Circuit training, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7-8pm. Call Jennie Saunders on 07766 461242.

Wednesday: Pilates, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.30-8.30pm. Call Matt Bryant on 07834 595322.

Smile, chair-based to standing exercise, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 2-4pm. Call Sarah Hill on 07876 586445.

Bray Senior Citizens Club, Bray Village Hall, 2-4pm. Email info@brayvillagehall.co.uk

Thursday: Mother and Baby Group, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 10-11.30am. Call Elizabeth Royds 07747 669769.

Boxing, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 4.30-6.30pm. Call Alexander Campbell-Borland on 07490 182185.

Holyport WI, Holyport War Memorial Hall, 7.45-10.15pm, Contact president, Jennifer Razey 01628 631 059 or secretary, Pauline Libby 01628 625 967