Two members of Toastmasters are lauching a speakers group in Burnham

Two members of an international non-profit organisation which helps people improve their public speaking and leadership skills are launching a new group in Burnham.

Nick Bailey, 62, and Debra Wallace, 55, from Toastmasters, are teaming up to start Burnham Speakers, which is set to launch on Wednesday, October 16 at 7.45pm at Burnham Park Hall, Windsor Lane.

Nick said: “We are going to have a demonstration [from] one speaker and then we also have someone who gives feedback to that speech so they can understand how important feedback is.

“Then we will be having the impromptu session where we will be trying to get if [there are] any people who want to get involved so they can practise speaking on their feet.”

Nick, who has been at Toastmasters for 14 years and is a member of Maidenhead Speakers, which is sponsoring the initiative, added that the idea for starting Burnham Speakers came as part of the pair’s work towards gaining The Distinguished Toastmaster Award.

He added it was something he’s ‘always wanted to do’.

Nick, who is set to be president at Burnham, said: “I just love seeing people better themselves. It’s very rewarding.

“I find that people generally have a number of good skills but they don’t know it and just to tell them whether they’re on the right track and give them a bit of direction and they can just fly off, it makes a difference, so that’s very rewarding.”

Debra, who is part of Basingstoke Speakers, which is also sponsoring the project, and who is set to be vice-president of education at Burnham, said she was ‘timid’ when she started going to Toastmasters but has since developed and now wants to ‘give something back’.

The pair chose Burnham as a location because there are no clubs ‘east of Maidenhead’ until London.

In the sessions, which will take place on the first and third Wednesday of the month, attendees will take part in prepared talks and impromptu speaking sessions.

The first 20 members to join up will become founding members of the club.

To join the Wednesday, October 16 session, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/burnham-spea kers-launch-meeting-tickets-70663186493