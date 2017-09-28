Cookham Running Club coach Peta on the shortlist for British Milers' Club honour

PETA Bee, Cookham Running Club’s junior coach, has been shortlisted for a major athletics coaching award.

Peta founded the running club in 2010 and added a junior section three years ago which has gone from strength to strength.

She has been shortlisted for the British Milers’ Club coach of the year award, a recognition of her achievements both as a coach and a journalist. She educates through her role as a performance editor at Athletics Weekly magazine and also writes twice weekly on fitness, nutrition and sports science for The Times newspaper.

The British Milers’ Club was founded in 1963 and has been instrumental in supporting the careers of many GB international athletes and Olympians.

Other coaches shortlisted for the honour include Geoff Wightman, who coached his son Jake to an IAAF Diamond League victory and semi-final place at this year’s World Championship’s 1,500m and James Thie, coach to five British international athletes and a UK senior champion.

Cookham Running Club now has around 100 junior members who between them have amassed 16 county representative vests.

Peta volunteers alongside Paddy McGrath, a former Ireland international, and six other coaches to prepare and train the juniors for events.

“I am very surprised and honoured to find my name in such exalted company,” she said.

“My passion has always been to get more children enjoying the sport of athletics and getting the best out of themselves.

“There’s no greater reward than watching them improve and have fun.”

For more information about Cookham RC visit www.cookhamrunningclub.com