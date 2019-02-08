Couple celebrate golden wedding anniversary with trip down memory lane

A couple who got married 50 years ago retraced the steps of their wedding day on Saturday.

Ray and Linda Berry got married at St Nicolas’ Church in Taplow and had their wedding reception at Skindles Hotel on February 1, 1969.

They celebrated their Golden Wedding anniversary 50 years to the day later when they were taken out by their sons, David and Matthew.

It included a trip to revisit the church followed by a meal at Roux at Skindles, which stands on the site of the former hotel.

Ray said: “It was marvellous, a complete surprise. My sons had said ‘we will take you out for a meal’ but nothing else had been disclosed.”

The couple, who live in Ascot, met in 1964 when they worked at St Charles hospital in Paddington, London and married five years later.

Ray’s parents lived in Taplow and as he was a member of the St Nicolas choir, the church was an obvious choice for the wedding ceremony.

Skindles Hotel was suggested as a reception venue by Linda’s father for its proximity to the church and because it was a ‘well known place’.

Ray said: “My wife and her family stayed at the hotel overnight and in the morning Linda was in the hall and all the staff were making a fuss of her as a bride.

“Bette Davis was staying there and as she came downstairs she looked a bit miffed because everyone was making a fuss of Linda.”

Ray said it was very nice seeing the church again ‘after all these years’ and their meal at Roux at Skindles was ‘excellent’.