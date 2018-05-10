Rita Ora among headliners for Shergar Cup at Ascot Racecourse

Racegoers at this year’s Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup will be able to enjoy an evening of entertainment provided by Rita Ora, Example & DJ Wire, Soul II Soul and DJ Scott Mills.

The international jockeys’ competition returns to Ascot Racecourse on Saturday, August 11.

Now in its 18th year, the Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup is one of Ascot’s most popular meetings where racegoers turn out in their tens of thousands to pledge their support to one of four teams in the UK’s only team-format raceday.

The teams are made up of top international jockeys seeking victory by collectively acquiring the highest number of points across the six races throughout the day.

The four teams are Great Britain & Ireland, Europe, the Rest of the World and The Girls.

Ahead of the concert in August, Rita Ora said: “I’m really looking forward to performing at Ascot Racecourse this summer. After a day of racing, I’m sure everyone will be ready for a good open-air party!”

DJ Scott Mills who will host the concert and close it with an exclusive set, said: "I can't wait to be back at Ascot after an epic event in 2017.

There will also be complimentary fairground rides on the Bandstand Lawns, as well as Champagne and cocktail bars and a wide range of restaurants to enjoy before the music kicks off.

To book tickets and for further information visit https://www.ascot.co.uk/horse-races-and-events/dubai-duty-free-shergar-cup-and-concert/dubai-duty-free-shergar-cup-and-concert